MHA tells 14 states, UTs to brace for Cyclone Arnab, evacuate coastal residents

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday directed 14 states and Union Territories to maintain close surveillance, take precautionary measures and regularly monitor the situation in view of Cyclone Arnab, with particular emphasis on evacuating coastal residents and suspending fishing operations.

The Cyclone is expected to make a land fall in Andhra Pradesh coast on October 27-28, according Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction.

In an advisory to the chief secretaries of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the MHA stressed the need for coordinated preparedness to minimise risks to life and property.

The MHA has asked the states and UTs to keep it updated on developments through the Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response at 011-23438252, 011-23438253 and 011-23438254.

The advisory calls for people living in vulnerable coastal areas to be evacuated to safer locations. Residents in affected areas have been advised to stay indoors, avoid unsafe structures and follow official instructions. Authorities have also been urged to regulate road and rail traffic and ensure strict compliance with traffic advisories.

People have been cautioned against visiting waterlogging-prone areas, while the movement of motorboats and small ships has been deemed unsafe due to the prevailing conditions.