Omar’s first cabinet reshuffle to test NC unity amid Ruhullah’s impending exit

SRINAGAR: The first cabinet reshuffle of Omar Abdullah’s government, scheduled for Tuesday, is set to test the National Conference’s (NC) internal unity. The cabinet expansion could fuel discontent within the ruling party at a time when senior leader and MP Aga Ruhullah is preparing to quit the party on November 3, potentially deepening the NC’s political troubles.

The reshuffle, intended to strengthen the government by filling vacant ministerial posts, could prove challenging for the Abdullahs.

The Omar Abdullah-led government, which assumed office in October 2024, currently has six ministers, including the Chief Minister, leaving three cabinet positions vacant.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Council of Ministers cannot exceed 10 per cent of the Assembly’s total strength. With 90 members in the J&K Assembly, the Cabinet can have a maximum of nine ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Sources within the NC said party president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had decided to drop at least one sitting minister from the Cabinet. Ahead of the expansion, all five ministers have submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister.

NC MLAs have been engaged in intense last-minute lobbying for ministerial positions, while independent legislators supporting the government are also hoping to secure representation.

There is unease within a section of the ruling party amid speculation that legislators considered close to the Chief Minister could be given preference.