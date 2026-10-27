Orange Oakleaf to become Chhattisgarh’s official butterfly

CHHATTISGARH: Chhattisgarh is set to get its first official state butterfly, with the Orange Oakleaf (Kallima inachus) emerging as the winner of a public online poll.

The proposal was finalised at the 15th meeting of the State Wildlife Board and forwarded to the state government for formal notification.

The Orange Oakleaf is known for its remarkable camouflage. With its wings folded, it closely resembles a dry, withered leaf. When it spreads its wings, it reveals bright orange, jet-black and deep velvety blue colours.

The online poll was conducted through a Google Form from July 31 to August 31, 2026. Of the 5,813 votes cast, the Orange Oakleaf secured 3,000, beating the Common Banded Peacock, which received 1,606 votes, and the Spot Swordtail, which polled 1,207.

An expert panel shortlisted the three finalists based on their ecological significance, presence across the state, ease of identification, conservation value, distinctiveness and public appeal.

The evaluation and vote-counting committee comprised Sanjeeta Gupta, Chairperson and Managing Director of the State Minor Forest Produce Federation; V. Matheswaran, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; Gaurav Nihlani, a member of the State Wildlife Board; Anupam Singh Sisodiya, a butterfly expert; and Hitnarayan Tandon, Assistant Professor at Sant Guru Ghasidas Government College, Kurud, and a butterfly expert.