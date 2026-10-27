Owaisi’s entry in UP will benefit Yogi: Ramdev

SAMBHAL: Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday claimed that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s entry into the Uttar Pradesh electoral contest would benefit CM Yogi Adityanath in the 2027 Assembly elections, as it could split votes among certain sections.

Speaking to reporters after attending the provincial Arya Mahasammelan in Babrala, Sambhal district, Ramdev was asked about Owaisi’s remark that even if Akhilesh Yadav’s government did not return to power, “Abdul’s government” would be formed.

“Owaisi may or may not be good for other places, but he is very good for Uttar Pradesh because the splitting of votes among certain sections will greatly benefit Yogi ji,” Ramdev said.

Reacting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramdev said such statements were inappropriate.