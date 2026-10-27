Punjab & Haryana HC fines Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha over delayed DA, DR arrears case

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha for non-compliance with its directions regarding the release of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) arrears to government employees and pensioners.

The court has directed Sinha to appear in person on November 3 and explain the steps taken to comply with its earlier orders.

During a hearing that lasted nearly an hour, the court expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to submit its response in the matter. Justice Harsh Bunger also directed the chief secretary to submit a personal affidavit explaining why its earlier orders have not been implemented and file a reply detailing the action taken so far and specify a timeline for complete compliance with the court’s directions.

During the hearing, the court questioned the state government's failure to release the pending DA/DR benefits to employees. The court also raised concerns over the apparent disparity in the treatment of employees and senior officials, questioning why the benefits of government employees were being withheld while senior officials continued to receive their dues.