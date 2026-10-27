Serving Army personnel among seven held with 20 kg heroin, 14 pistols in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has busted four illegal arms and narcotics supply networks, arresting seven people, including a serving Army personnel. Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday said the police recovered 14 sophisticated pistols and over 20 kg of heroin.

The arrested have been identified as Army soldier Yudhvir Singh (22), a resident of Ranike village; Uday (19) and Patras (19), both residents of Mastgarh in Tarn Taran district; Sajan Singh (19) and Sahilpreet (20), both from Naraingarh; Jarmanjot Singh (20), a resident of Sialka village; and Sahibnoor Singh (21), a resident of Jujhar Singh Nagar in Batala.

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based handler who facilitated illegal arms consignments for distribution among criminal elements through an organised network.

Further investigation is under way to uncover the network and establish its backward and forward linkages, he added.

Inspector General of Police (Border Range), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said in the first operation, teams from Gharinda police station intercepted Uday and Patras while they were travelling towards Khemkaran after allegedly retrieving a drone-dropped consignment of 10 pistols, including one 9mm and nine .30-bore pistols.

Bhullar said preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had previously retrieved and supplied at least 20-25 consignments of weapons.