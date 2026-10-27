SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal given additional charge of Indo-Tibetan Border Police

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officer Sanjay Singhal, currently Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), will take additional charge as Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) following the retirement of incumbent Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor on October 31, 2026.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the arrangement, under which Singhal will head both Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) until a regular appointment is made or further orders are issued, whichever is earlier.

Kapoor, a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, is due to superannuate on October 31. Singhal, a 1993-batch officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, will continue to lead the SSB while assuming responsibility for the ITBP.

The interim appointment comes at a crucial time for the ITBP, which guards India’s border with China across some of the world’s most challenging high-altitude terrain. The force is responsible for border surveillance, operational preparedness and security along the sensitive Himalayan frontier.

Singhal’s previous experience within the ITBP is expected to be an asset as he takes charge. He served in senior positions in the force between 2008 and 2015, first as Deputy Inspector General and subsequently as Inspector General, gaining experience in its operational and administrative functioning.