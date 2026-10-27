Two arrested in J&K for sharing sensitive security data with Pakistan-linked handlers

SRINAGAR: Police have arrested two persons in R S Pura area of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory for allegedly sharing the sensitive security related information with foreign intelligence operatives and handlers linked to Pakistan based militant organisations and entities.

The accused persons have been identified as Arun Kumar S/o Bihari Lal, R/o Mathwar, Akhnoor, and Gorav Sharma, S/o Jyoti Prakash, R/o Mokhey, R.S. Pura.

According to the police spokesman, acting on specific and credible information, police arrested the duo in connection with the alleged sharing of sensitive information having a bearing on State security in R S Pura, which lies close to Pakistan order.

"A case vide FIR No. 189/2026 has been registered at Police Station R.S. Pura under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," a police spokesman said.

Police said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly sharing photographs and electronic data having a bearing on State security through encrypted communication channels with foreign intelligence operatives and handlers linked to terrorist organisations, including Pakistan-based entities.

"Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged activities, ascertain the possible security implications and identify other persons involved in the network," the police spokesman said.

Police, he said, would take firm legal action against activities prejudicial to the security and integrity of the nation.