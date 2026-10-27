Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav delivers India's commitment to biodiversity at CBD COP-17

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, today delivered India’s National Statement at the High-Level Segment of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP-17) in Yerevan, Armenia.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to conserving biodiversity and strengthening collective efforts to live in harmony with nature.

Yadav emphasized that the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework must align with national priorities, circumstances, and legislation, and should be supported by adequate and predictable finance, capacity building, and technology transfer from developed countries.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework is a landmark global agreement adopted on December 19, 2022, during the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, Canada. Its goal is to take urgent action to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, aiming for a world that exists in harmony with nature. It is important to note that this agreement is non-legally binding.

Furthermore, India supports benefit-sharing from digital sequence information on genetic resources through a multilateral mechanism, including the Cali Fund.

Yadav advocated for a science-based, risk-proportionate, and precautionary approach to synthetic biology and biosafety.