Uttarakhand earmarks Rs 290 crore for Haridwar Kumbh in supplementary budget

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s Rs 7,844.18-crore supplementary budget for 2026-27 has earmarked around Rs 290 crore for preparations for the Kumbh in Haridwar, with a focus on infrastructure and facilities for devotees.

Another Rs 30 crore has been proposed for the Haridwar-Ganga Corridor to improve ghat connectivity, manage crowds and develop the riverfront ahead of the religious gathering.

“Preparations for Divya Kumbh must start early to ensure seamless facilities for devotees,” a senior government official said. “The supplementary budget balances faith and facilities.”

The budget also provides Rs 20 crore for arrangements and infrastructure for the Nanda Rajjat Yatra, a major pilgrimage rooted in Uttarakhand’s cultural traditions.

“Nanda Rajjat is not just a yatra; it is the soul of Uttarakhand’s Himalayan tradition,” the official said. “Adequate funds will help ensure its safe and organised conduct.”

The government has allocated Rs 122 crore for the Gairsain drinking water supply dam project to improve water availability in Bhararisain and nearby areas.

Another Rs 300 crore has been proposed under the Jal Jeevan Mission to clear contractors’ dues and meet other requirements. Around ₹110 crore has also been proposed for a German development bank-assisted project to strengthen water supply systems.

About Rs 48 crore has been earmarked for mitigation and rehabilitation work in Joshimath and other areas affected by land subsidence.

“The approach is two-fold: creating infrastructure for religious tourism, which supports the economy, while securing basic needs such as water and disaster safety for hill communities,” the official said.