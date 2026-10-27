WMO report: Greenhouse gases surge commits globe to long term temperature increase

NEW DELHI: A new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) indicates that levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other major greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere reached unprecedented highs in 2025, committing the planet to further long-term temperature increases.

The report emphasizes two other potent and long-lived gases that often go unnoticed by policymakers: molecular hydrogen (H2) and sulphur hexafluoride (SF6). While these gases persist in the environment for around a thousand years, hydrogen is not classified as a greenhouse gas; however, it does impact the climate indirectly.

In 2025, the globally averaged surface concentration of CO2 was reported at 426.8 parts per million (ppm), which is 153% of the pre-industrial baseline recorded in 1750. In comparison, the CO2 concentration in 2004 was 377.5 ppm.

Concentrations of methane and nitrous oxide—the second and third most significant long-lived greenhouse gases caused by human activities—also reached record highs.

About half of the total CO2 emitted each year remains in the atmosphere, while the rest is absorbed by Earth’s land ecosystems and oceans.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), from 1990 to 2025, long-lived greenhouse gases increased by 56%, with CO2 accounting for approximately 81% of this increase.

Furthermore, the growth rates of CO2 have tripled since the 1960s, escalating from an annual average increase of 0.8 ppm per year to 2.4 ppm per year in the decade from 2011 to 2020.

The global average concentration of CO2 rose by 2.8 ppm from 2024 to 2025—above the decadal average but slightly less than the exceptional surge seen from 2023 to 2024.