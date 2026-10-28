18-year-old B Tech student stabbed by roommate at Chandigarh University hostel after row over ceiling fan

CHANDIGARH: An 18-year-old student was injured in a knife attack at a hostel of Chandigarh University’s Gharuan campus in Mohali late Tuesday night.

The attack began after an argument over a ceiling fan. This led to a student protest over alleged lapses in campus security.

A B Tech Biotechnology student, Aditya Rai, was seriously injured in the stabbing.

Police were deployed on campus until Wednesday morning. Three SP-level officers, two DSPs, and 10-11 Station House Officers (SHOs) rushed to the university campus within 15 minutes of receiving the information and brought the situation under control. The police officers spoke with the students, who returned to their hostels around 1.30 am.

Police said a disagreement between two roommates over switching on the fan escalated into an argument and a physical attack.

Police arrested the accused, Amandeep Singh, in connection with the case.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to, among others, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation. The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by Aditya Rai. He hails from Bokaro in Jharkhand.

The incident took place between 10 pm and 10.15 pm in Room 1022 of Zakir-B hostel after he returned to his room and switched on the ceiling fan. Amandeep allegedly switched off the fan, leading to an argument.

In the complaint, Rai stated that when he went to lie down, Amandeep allegedly approached him from behind and attacked him with a knife, and he sustained injuries on his back and left arm, left knee, and right leg.

As he shouted for help, the other students came to the room and overpowered the suspect, the complainant added.

Following the incident, students gathered in large numbers and raised slogans against the university authorities.

Officials said the injured student was stable and undergoing treatment at Saraswati (Vellmed) Hospital in Gharuan. In the medico-legal report, four puncture wounds, all classified as grievous injuries, have been recorded.

The Police are monitoring anti-social elements and social media handles to check rumours and the spread of unverified information.