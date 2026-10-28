BJP releases ‘Modi kahin nahin jayega’ song amid row over Kharge’s ‘baap’ remark

The BJP has stepped up its social media campaign against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, releasing a song asserting that the prime minister is not going anywhere and enjoys the people’s support.

Titled around the refrain “Modi kahin nahi jaayega” (Modi is not going anywhere), the song features images of Modi and takes aim at the Congress and other opposition parties over their criticism of the prime minister.

Several BJP leaders, including party spokesperson Sambit Patra, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Annapurna Devi, shared the music video on their X handles. Other party leaders and office-bearers also amplified the song on social media platforms, including Instagram.