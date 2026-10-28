BJP releases ‘Modi kahin nahin jayega’ song amid row over Kharge’s ‘baap’ remark

The BJP has stepped up its social media campaign against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, releasing a song asserting that the prime minister is not going anywhere and enjoys the people’s support.
Titled around the refrain “Modi kahin nahi jaayega” (Modi is not going anywhere), the song features images of Modi and takes aim at the Congress and other opposition parties over their criticism of the prime minister.
Several BJP leaders, including party spokesperson Sambit Patra, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Annapurna Devi, shared the music video on their X handles. Other party leaders and office-bearers also amplified the song on social media platforms, including Instagram.
The song accuses the opposition of resorting to abusive language against Modi while claiming that he continues to deliver on his promises.
“Tumne socha jhuka doge, par sher nahi jhukta, janta ka jo saath hai, woh kabhi nahi rukta” (You thought you could make him bow, but the lion does not bow; the support of the people never stops), it says.
The BJP and the Congress have intensified their online exchanges, posting videos, graphics and AI-generated content to target each other.
The row erupted after Kharge said “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” in response to an audience member who remarked that the prime minister would not go anywhere.
Kharge made the statement at an event in Patna on Sunday to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Shrikrishna Singh, Bihar’s first chief minister.
The Congress has countered the BJP’s campaign with posts targeting Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of “vote chori”.
In a video shared on the party’s official social media handle, Rahul Gandhi accused the three of being involved in electoral malpractice and said they were afraid of the people and would eventually be held accountable. He added that the Congress had placed evidence before the public and that those involved could not escape.
In another post, the Congress shared a clip of Kharge accusing the governments in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra of electoral theft. He said the party would expose those responsible and ensure they were sent to jail.
The political slugfest comes ahead of the INDIA bloc’s ‘Dilli Chalo’ march at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. The opposition alliance has described it as its “biggest” rally against alleged “vote chori”.
The rally is part of a series of opposition protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
(With inputs from PTI)