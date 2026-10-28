BKU Ekta Ugrahan launches protests across Punjab over forcible removal of farmer Daljit Singh’s body

CHANDIGARH: Farmers are staging demonstrations outside police stations across Punjab to protest the police action involving the body of 35-year old marginal farmer Daljit Singh who died under mysterious circumstances as the Punjab Police allegedly forcibly took custody of Singh’s body and shifted it to AIIMS, Bathinda, amid protests by his family and supporters of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota thus backing his family’s demand that it be handed over for the last rites.

Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village in Sardulgarh, died under mysterious circumstances. His family and supporters were trying to take his body to the protest site near the Mansa Deputy Commissioner’s residence, where an agitation is underway over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, when the police allegedly took it away on Tuesday.

Senior leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of Punjab’s largest farmer organisations Jhanda Singh Jethuke said that the body be handed over to the family without delay.

"The body of the deceased must be handed over to the family without any delay. It is their prerogative to decide how and when they want to cremate him. Why should the police interfere?” he said in a video message.

Jethuke urged farmers and union members to set aside their other engagements and join the demonstrations, saying the organisation would mobilise its supporters across Punjab against what it described as police excesses.