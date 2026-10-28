CBI withdraws pleas seeking transfer of 2021 post-poll violence cases in West Bengal

The CBI on Wednesday withdrew around 20 petitions from the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of cases related to the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal to courts outside the state, citing “changed circumstances”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana allowed the agency’s request to withdraw the petitions.

“We are seeking to withdraw owing to changed circumstances,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench.

The CBI had filed the petitions in 2023, when the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee was in power, citing concerns over alleged witness intimidation, threats to prosecution lawyers and an atmosphere unconducive to fair trials.

The BJP ousted the Banerjee-led government in the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched 458 fresh inquiries and registered 181 new FIRs in connection with complaints related to the 2021 violence. It has also reopened 59 cases in which final reports had been submitted earlier.

The violence following the 2021 Assembly election results had triggered a political controversy, with allegations of attacks, intimidation and displacement of people across several districts.

The Supreme Court had earlier stayed proceedings in the cases before various trial courts in West Bengal, citing concerns raised by the prosecution over threats to complainants, advocates and witnesses.

In its earlier order, the court noted the submission of the Additional Solicitor General that officers, complainants, advocates and witnesses were being openly threatened and intimidated, obstructing the course of justice. It had directed that further trial proceedings remain stayed.

(With inputs from PTI)