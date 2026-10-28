Centre approves 3 major schemes to boost manufacturing, strengthen rural governance

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three major schemes aimed at strengthening India’s manufacturing capabilities, promoting employment and exports and improving grassroots governance.

The initiatives include the Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme (CMPS), the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana (PM VGSY) with substantial financial allocations and long-term implementation plans, as the schemes seek to advance the vision of Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat@2047.

Approval has been granted to the Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme with a budgetary allocation of Rs 10,000 crore up to financial year 2039–40. The initiative aims to increase India’s annual container manufacturing capacity nearly tenfold to 7.5 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), establish a globally competitive domestic industry and reduce dependence on imports.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the strategic importance of shipping containers in international trade, noting that approximately 95 percent of global container production is concentrated in one country.

“Developing India as an alternative manufacturing destination would diversify global supply chains, improve resilience and strengthen the India’s maritime and logistics infrastructure,” he said.

Under the scheme financial assistance assistance will be provided through three components including interest Subvention Assistance, operational expenditure assistance and testing and certification support.

“An allocation of Rs 859 crore will finance annual interest subvention of 3 percent on eligible term loans for new manufacturing facilities and the expansion of existing units. Another Rs 8,891 crore will support eligible manufacturers by helping bridge production-cost differences for containers meeting international shipping standards. The remaining Rs 150 crore will fund testing and certification facilities, including dynamic longitudinal impact testing,” the Minister said.

The initiative is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs and more than 50,000 indirect employment opportunities while stimulating associated industries such as specialised steel, corner castings, wooden frames and paints. Ultimately, it seeks to position India as a reliable global supplier of quality shipping containers and strengthen supply-chain security, he said.