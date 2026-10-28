Congress draws a blank in Karnataka, loses ground in four-state Legislative Council polls; PM reacts

The Congress suffered a setback in the biennial Legislative Council elections across four states, failing to win any of the four seats in Karnataka, where the opposition JD(S) wrested one constituency from the ruling party and the BJP retained three.

Results were announced on Wednesday for the elections to 28 Legislative Council constituencies in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, with counting continuing in some seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress over its performance, asking how many seats the party had won in the elections to 28 Legislative Council constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka.

“MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?” Modi posted on X.

In Karnataka, the JD(S) wrested the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency from the Congress, while the BJP won the North-East Teachers', South-East Graduates' and West Graduates' constituencies, defeating Congress candidates.

Although the results will not affect the stability of the Congress government in Karnataka, the outcome is being viewed as a setback for the ruling party and a boost for the BJP-JD(S) opposition alliance ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra described the NDA's victory as a rejection of the Congress government and a pointer to the 2028 Assembly polls.

The results were declared on Tuesday for the Bengaluru Teachers' and North-East Teachers' constituencies, while counting continued overnight in the other two seats, officials said on Wednesday.