Cyclone Arnab kills three, over 87,000 evacuated in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh as heavy rain looms

Cyclone Arnab killed three people and damaged 31 houses in Andhra Pradesh, while around 57,000 people were moved to relief camps in the state and more than 30,000 evacuated in Odisha as the storm weakened after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast on Wednesday.

The cyclone, which crossed the coast with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm into a severe cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it was likely to weaken further into a cyclonic storm and subsequently a deep depression as it moved towards Chhattisgarh.

Despite the weakening, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall continued to affect southern Odisha, prompting the state government to evacuate people from low-lying and landslide-prone areas and place several districts on alert. The IMD also forecast heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal until October 31.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said Andhra Pradesh was the worst affected, with trees uprooted, houses damaged and three deaths reported. Preliminary reports indicated no serious impact in Odisha at the time of his briefing.

The three deaths in Andhra Pradesh were reported in separate incidents involving falling trees and live electrical wires, officials told PTI.

Chokka Kishore Kumar, 46, died around 12.30 am on Wednesday after a tree fell on him in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. He was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

Later on Wednesday morning, newspaper delivery worker Rambabu sustained a critical head injury after an electric pole collapsed on his moped near a temple in Bhimavaram. He was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.