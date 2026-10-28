Election Commission appoints 11 nodal officers for 2027 Manipur assembly polls

Eleven nodal officers have been appointed by the Election Commission for the smooth conduct of the Manipur assembly polls next year, officials said on Wednesday.

Senior IPS officer Kamei Angam Romanus has been named the nodal officer in charge of law and order and security plan, while IAS officer Hungyo Worshang will take charge of excise, a notification issued by the Manipur CEO said on Tuesday evening.

Konsam Binku will look into election expenditure monitoring, and Khumanthem Diana will be the nodal officer for transport management, it said.

Nodal officers have also been appointed for computerisation, cyber security, communication plan, and other categories.

Assembly elections in Manipur are likely to be held in February-March next year.

Senior officials of the Election Commission had visited Imphal last week to assess poll preparedness across all 16 districts of the northeastern state.

(With inputs from PTI)