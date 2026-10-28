Former Maoist commanders marry inside Jharkhand jail

RANCHI: Two former Maoist commanders who renounced violence and returned to the mainstream tied the knot at Hazaribagh Open Jail on Wednesday in a wedding organised by the police and district administration as a humanitarian initiative to support their rehabilitation.

The wedding of Suresh Singh Munda and Somwari Hembram is possibly the first instance of inmates getting married inside an open jail in Jharkhand while serving their sentences.

Suresh, a native of Baruhatu in Ranchi’s Bundu area, and Somwari, who hails from Arahanga in Tamar, were once active members of extremist outfits before giving up arms and choosing to rejoin mainstream society.

The police and district administration facilitated the wedding following directions from DGP Tadasha Mishra.

Congratulating the couple, Jail IG Sudarshan Kumar Mandal said the state was committed to ensuring a dignified life for those who chose peace over conflict.

“Several other initiatives are also being actively taken to help surrendered Maoists smoothly reintegrate into the mainstream of society,” Mandal said.