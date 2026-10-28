Fourth shot at permanent commission for Navy JAG officer as SC sets aside board's rejection

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday set aside a Navy selection board's decision denying permanent commission (PC) to Commander Seema Chaudhary of the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch and directed it to reconsider her claim within six weeks.

The Navy will now assess the 2007-batch short service commission (SSC) officer for a fourth time. She was among the women officers whose petitions led to the landmark 2020 ruling that opened PC to women in the Navy.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana held that the board, in its 2024 decision, failed to adequately weigh her annual confidential reports (ACRs). In most of them, the bench found, she met the grading required for promotion.

"Such non-recommendations cannot overshadow the overall assessment reflected in those reports," the CJI said.

The bench directed that her ACRs from July 2008 to October 2014, in which the PC recommendation column was left blank, be treated as positive recommendations. She had been recommended for PC in 2013 and 2014.