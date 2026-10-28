Hardeep Singh Puri named BJP candidate for November 12 Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha bypoll

The BJP on Thursday named Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for the November 12 Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.

The party's central election committee approved Puri's candidature, the BJP said in a statement.

Puri, 74, is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, with his term scheduled to end on November 25.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of former Union minister L Murugan, who quit the Rajya Sabha and the Union Council of Ministers on October 14. Murugan had served as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broadcasting.

Murugan's Rajya Sabha term was due to end on April 2, 2030. He had said he wanted to focus on strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

With the BJP in power in Madhya Pradesh, its candidate is expected to win the bypoll. Rajya Sabha members are elected by elected members of state legislative assemblies.

As per the election schedule, counting will take place on the evening of November 12 after voting concludes.

(With inputs from PTI)