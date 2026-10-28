HERC halts further action on parallel power licence after Haryana government directive

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has decided not to proceed further with the parallel power distribution licence granted to Eleven Power Private Limited (EPPL) for Gurugram and Nuh, following the state government’s direction that no such licence be operationalised anywhere in Haryana.

In an order issued on Tuesday, a bench comprising officiating chairman Mukesh Garg and member Shiv Kumar said it would not proceed with HERC Petition No. 30 of 2026 as long as the government’s directions remained in force.

Rejecting EPPL’s plea for a hearing, HERC said Section 108(1) of the Electricity Act, 2003, required it to follow written government directions on policy matters. Under Section 108(2), the government’s decision on whether a matter involved public-interest policy was final. As the directions applied across the state, no “adjudicatory exercise” remained for the commission, it said.

Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation, welcomed the order, calling it a historic victory for the power sector. “Determination and an uncompromising struggle have prevailed,” he added.