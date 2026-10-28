India reviews defence ties with Quad partners at ADMM-Plus; China skips ministerial presence

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held back-to-back talks with his Quad counterparts from the US, Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus conclave in Cebu (Philippines), even as China sent only its defence attaché in Manila to the meet. Chinese defence minister Dong Jun had attended the last two editions in person.

The meetings come amid India's continuing efforts to strengthen its strategic partnerships in the face of intensifying competition in the Indo-Pacific. The host Philippines, incidentally, is locked in a running maritime dispute with China in the South China Sea.

Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth took stock of the 10-year India-US defence framework, inked at last year's ADMM-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, and agreed to push bilateral ties towards "strategic convergence".

"We reviewed the progress of our 10-year India-US Defence Framework, driving strategic convergence across military technology, information sharing, and co-production," Singh posted on X, calling the partnership "a cornerstone for a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific".

The two also discussed military-to-military exchanges, maritime security and defence supply chains, besides ways to fast-track operational readiness and defence industrial integration, the defence ministry said. Hegseth, on his part, reiterated US support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism.

With Japan, Singh and Shinjiro Koizumi took stock of progress on joint naval shipbuilding and mine countermeasures, an idea the two first agreed to explore when they met in August. They also agreed to fast-track the upcoming India-Japan 2+2 ministerial dialogue and a defence ministers' meeting in Tokyo later this year.