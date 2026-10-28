Indian airlines extend West Asia flight cancellations amid airspace curbs

NEW DELHI: In light of the continued airspace restrictions in many parts of West Asia, Indian airlines have extended the cancellation period for some of their flights.

IndiGo said flights between India and Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until November 14.

In an official release, Air India and Air India Express said their flight operations from India to Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended till November 7. Whereas, services to Jeddah will remain suspended till October 31. “Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before October 24 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings,” it said.

Akasa Air said, “In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and following a careful assessment of the safety environment, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from the following destinations: Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh upto November 30. “