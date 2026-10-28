Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul denies mentoring CJP leader Saurav Das, recalls advice to ‘taper down’ language

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said he was not mentoring Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das. He recalled meeting Saurav Das as a journalist only a couple of times and advising him to "taper down a little" in his language, which he said often differs across generations.

In an interview with ANI, Justice Kaul said a photograph of him with Das, taken at a Diwali gathering about a year ago, was being used to suggest that he had a particular ideology.

"So, it was one year ago. He was not even in the news then," Justice Kaul said, explaining how he came to meet Das.

"He was a journalist, maybe met me a couple of times. He was insistent that I must, at Diwali time, come. I was going somewhere else. I said, 'Okay, I'll drop in for ten minutes.' I told my wife, 'Have a cup of coffee, I'll drop in for ten minutes, and then we'll go.' That's all that happened," he said.

When asked whether he had mentored Das at any point, Justice Kaul denied doing so, while acknowledging that he had advised him on his choice of words.

"I was not mentoring him, but once or twice he met me, I told him that, I will always tell you to taper down a little in your language," he said.

Justice Kaul said differences in language across generations could sometimes be a source of discomfort, particularly for people accustomed to more civil forms of conversation.

"That's my view, because we belong to a generation where talking is in far more civil language when it happens. That's maybe not the Gen Z's language sometime," he said.