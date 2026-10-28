Over 200 participants to attend International Tourism Mart 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang

TAWANG: Annual flagship event of the ministry of tourism-- International Tourism Mart (ITM)--is set to open on Thursday in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative is aimed at promoting the North Eastern Region as a tourism destination in domestic and international markets.

The Mart serves as a platform for tourism businesses, entrepreneurs, tour operators, government agencies, media and other stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration, strengthen tourism linkages and promote the region's rich natural, cultural and adventure tourism offerings.

Over 200 participants, including domestic and international buyers and sellers, are expected to participate in the 14th ITM.

According to the ministry, 43 international buyers representing 22 countries, including Australia, Bhutan, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others are likely to attend the three-day event.

"The Mart will also bring together domestic buyers, tourism service providers and sellers from the eight North Eastern States, facilitating business interactions and opportunities for collaboration," said officials.

The 14th edition of ITM, being jointly hosted by ministry and government of Arunachal Pradesh, marks its return to Tawang after 13 years, with it having last hosted the 2nd edition in 2013.

Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister of state in tourism ministry Suresh Gopi and chief minister of the state Pema Khandu will be present at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday.