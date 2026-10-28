Over 200 participants to attend International Tourism Mart 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang

TAWANG: Annual flagship event of the ministry of tourism-- International Tourism Mart (ITM)--is set to open on Thursday in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative is aimed at promoting the North Eastern Region as a tourism destination in domestic and international markets.
The Mart serves as a platform for tourism businesses, entrepreneurs, tour operators, government agencies, media and other stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration, strengthen tourism linkages and promote the region's rich natural, cultural and adventure tourism offerings.
Over 200 participants, including domestic and international buyers and sellers, are expected to participate in the 14th ITM.
According to the ministry, 43 international buyers representing 22 countries, including Australia, Bhutan, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others are likely to attend the three-day event.
"The Mart will also bring together domestic buyers, tourism service providers and sellers from the eight North Eastern States, facilitating business interactions and opportunities for collaboration," said officials.
The 14th edition of ITM, being jointly hosted by ministry and government of Arunachal Pradesh, marks its return to Tawang after 13 years, with it having last hosted the 2nd edition in 2013.
Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister of state in tourism ministry Suresh Gopi and chief minister of the state Pema Khandu will be present at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday.
The Mart will showcase destination and tourism product presentations by all eight North Eastern States—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. These presentations will highlight the distinctive tourism attractions, experiences and offerings of each State, along with combined tourism circuits and products of the North Eastern Region.
The event will also feature Business-to-Business (B2B) sessions on 30 October 2026, facilitating structured interactions between domestic and international buyers and tourism service providers from the North East. These engagements are aimed at promoting business collaborations, developing tourism products and strengthening market access for tourism entrepreneurs and service providers from the region.
Technical sessions during the Mart will focus on key aspects of tourism development in the North Eastern Region. These will include discussions on building the live events and concert economy in the North East, led by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and facilitating tourist access to Protected and Restricted Areas in the region, led by the Ministry of Home Affairs. A presentation by Royal Enfield on 'Beyond Destinations: Creating Immersive Journeys in North East India' will explore opportunities for experience-based tourism in the region.
"The event will feature the North East Bazaar, highlighting the region's traditional arts, handicrafts, textiles and cultural heritage. Cultural performances and regional cuisines will further offer delegates an opportunity to experience the distinctive traditions and culinary diversity of the eight North Eastern States," officials added.
As part of the Mart, technical visits have also been planned to prominent tourist attractions in and around Tawang, including Tawang Monastery, Jaswant Garh War Memorial, Jang Waterfall, Tawang War Memorial, Urgelling Gompa—the birthplace of the 6th Dalai Lama—Buddha Park, Pankang Teng Tso (PTSO) Lake and Shernup Village. These visits will provide participants with first-hand exposure to the region's spiritual heritage, natural landscapes, local traditions and rural tourism experiences. Familiarisation tours for international delegates are also scheduled to commence from Guwahati on November 1.
Along the sidelines of the Mart, a Regional Meeting of Tourism Ministers of the North Eastern States will be held on 30 October 2026, chaired by the Union Minister for Tourism. The meeting will provide a platform for discussions on strengthening tourism development in the North Eastern Region and enhancing cooperation among the States.