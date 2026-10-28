Punjab BJP holds padyatra, accuses Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehoods on SIR

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab BJP on Tuesday organised a ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ padyatra in Hoshiarpur, accusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehoods about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and blaming the Election Commission for his political failures.

Addressing the gathering, Punjab BJP co-in-charge Barinder Sachdeva accused the Congress of undermining democratic institutions, citing the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. He also alleged that democratic values were being eroded in Congress-governed states and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the true guardian of democracy.

Sachdeva accused the Congress of double standards on SIR, alleging that it criticised the exercise when the BJP was in power but took a different position in states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party is in power.

Targeting the AAP government in Punjab, Sachdeva alleged that the state’s drug problem had worsened and law and order had deteriorated, citing murders and extortion demands. He said the Bhagwant Mann government must be voted out in the interest of Punjab and its people.

Former Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla said India’s democratic institutions must be protected against attempts to destabilise them. While acknowledging peaceful protest as a democratic right, he said it should not be used as a pretext to create disorder or undermine democratic norms.

Former Union Minister of State Som Parkash said India had held regular elections since 1952, with governments formed according to the people’s mandate. He urged Opposition parties to respect the people’s verdict and avoid actions that could undermine peace and democratic institutions.

Punjab BJP vice-president Rakesh Rathour said the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ campaign aimed to safeguard democratic values and constitutional principles. He said the Constitution provided for a change of government through elections and democratic processes, rather than attempts to force political change by mobilising crowds on the streets.