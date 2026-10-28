Punjab Vigilance files 40,000-page chargesheet against SAD leader Bikram Majithia in DA case

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet spanning around 40,000 pages against senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case before a special court in Mohali, months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The case involves a Rs 736.96 crore drug money trail, including Rs 161 crore in unaccounted cash deposits, Rs 141 crore routed through foreign entities and Rs 236 crore in unexplained company deposits. Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The supplementary chargesheet, submitted to a Mohali court, names Gurmehar Singh, Majithia’s brother-in-law Gajpat Singh Grewal, Harpreet Gulati, Amardeep Singh and 10 companies, bringing more alleged financial links under judicial scrutiny.

The chargesheet reportedly contains evidence related to financial transactions, bank accounts and properties linked to Majithia and his associates. The filing marks a significant development in the case, in which the Akali leader has been accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance Bureau alleges that the transactions formed part of financial dealings under investigation during 2007-2017, a period when Majithia held influential positions in the former Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government.

Sources claimed that the probe has brought Bikram Singh Majithia’s financial network, liquor-company transfers and links with international drug dealers into focus. Earlier case records also raise serious questions about his connections with drug figures Satpreet Singh alias ‘Satta’ and Parminder Singh alias ‘Pindi’, including claims that he used his vehicle to transport them during his ministerial tenure.

The investigation has unearthed financial transactions involving companies linked to Majithia, with Saraya Industries at the centre of the findings. It has also uncovered transactions involving liquor companies, suspected foreign entities and business associates linked to the SAD leader.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pointed out that in June 2025, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had announced that its investigation into a 2021 FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, had traced drug-money laundering.