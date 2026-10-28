Punjab Vigilance files 40,000-page chargesheet against SAD leader Bikram Majithia in DA case

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet spanning around 40,000 pages against senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case before a special court in Mohali, months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
The case involves a Rs 736.96 crore drug money trail, including Rs 161 crore in unaccounted cash deposits, Rs 141 crore routed through foreign entities and Rs 236 crore in unexplained company deposits. Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.
The supplementary chargesheet, submitted to a Mohali court, names Gurmehar Singh, Majithia’s brother-in-law Gajpat Singh Grewal, Harpreet Gulati, Amardeep Singh and 10 companies, bringing more alleged financial links under judicial scrutiny.
The chargesheet reportedly contains evidence related to financial transactions, bank accounts and properties linked to Majithia and his associates. The filing marks a significant development in the case, in which the Akali leader has been accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The Vigilance Bureau alleges that the transactions formed part of financial dealings under investigation during 2007-2017, a period when Majithia held influential positions in the former Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government.
Sources claimed that the probe has brought Bikram Singh Majithia’s financial network, liquor-company transfers and links with international drug dealers into focus. Earlier case records also raise serious questions about his connections with drug figures Satpreet Singh alias ‘Satta’ and Parminder Singh alias ‘Pindi’, including claims that he used his vehicle to transport them during his ministerial tenure.
The investigation has unearthed financial transactions involving companies linked to Majithia, with Saraya Industries at the centre of the findings. It has also uncovered transactions involving liquor companies, suspected foreign entities and business associates linked to the SAD leader.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pointed out that in June 2025, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had announced that its investigation into a 2021 FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, had traced drug-money laundering.
The party noted, “The Bureau’s findings detailed Rs 161 crore in unaccounted cash deposits into accounts of companies controlled by Bikram Singh Majithia, Rs 141 crore channelled through suspected foreign entities and Rs 236 crore in excess deposits not disclosed or explained in company financial statements. The Bureau had stated that its investigation indicated that funds had been channelled through companies linked to Bikram Singh Majithia, including Saraya Industries.”
The AAP claimed that the investigation has also brought renewed attention to earlier case records concerning Satpreet Singh alias ‘Satta’ and Parminder Singh alias ‘Pindi’, whose names featured in the Punjab synthetic-drug investigation.
“Court records from the earlier case document questions examined by investigators regarding Bikram Singh Majithia’s associations with these individuals, including the use of vehicles and security. These connections have formed part of the wider examination of relationships and circumstances surrounding the drug investigation,” it stated in a statement.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has also examined financial transfers involving liquor businesses and entities associated with Majithia. On November 30, 2025, the bureau arrested Harpreet Singh Gulati, described as a close aide of Bikram Singh Majithia. It stated that money transfers involving companies associated with Harpreet Singh Gulati and entities linked to Bikram Singh Majithia had surfaced during the investigation.
The companies named included Akash Spirit, UV Enterprises and AD Enterprises. Investigators examined the nature of the transfers, their links with liquor businesses and the commercial basis of the financial arrangements.
The AAP noted, “The investigation concerning the 2025 FIR details excess cash deposits, benefits received from foreign entities, surplus funds credited to company accounts, unusual benefits received by another company and unexplained increases in fixed assets.”
The AAP highlighted that the investigations have examined company deposits, drug-money laundering, transactions involving foreign entities, liquor-business transfers and the movement of funds through companies associated with Majithia. The financial trail, company transactions and relationships examined by investigators remain central to the case. The judicial process will determine the legal findings arising from the investigations.
Investigators had earlier submitted a voluminous chargesheet in August 2025, detailing bank accounts, financial records and statements gathered during the investigation. The former minister remained in custody for more than seven months after a Mohali court rejected his bail applications and the Punjab and Haryana High Court subsequently rejected them as well. The Supreme Court granted him regular bail on February 2, 2026, although the criminal proceedings remain pending.
The allegations have yet to be established in court.