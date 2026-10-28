Railway Board reiterates ban on train charging points from 11 pm to 5 am

The Railway Board has directed all railway zones to strictly enforce a night-time ban on mobile phone and laptop charging in train coaches between 11 pm and 5 am, citing fire safety concerns after a passenger’s power bank exploded on a train in South Eastern Railway.

In a letter dated October 26, the board said onboard staff had failed to switch off charging points during the stipulated hours in an incident in the South Eastern Railway zone. A passenger’s power bank subsequently exploded while charging, generating smoke.

“ In view of the above, all Zonal Railways are advised to issue necessary instructions to all concerned staff to ensure strict compliance for mobile charging points to invariably remain switched off from 11 pm to 5 am,” the board said, ruling out exceptions.

The board has also directed railway zones to train the concerned staff and conduct surprise inspections at the officers’ and supervisors’ levels to ensure compliance.

The restriction dates back to June 2014, when the Railway Board ordered that charging points in air-conditioned coaches be switched off between 11 pm and 5 am, following a fire in an AC 3-tier coach of the Hazur Sahib Nanded–KSR Bengaluru Express in the Bengaluru division of South Western Railway in 2013.