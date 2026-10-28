Rajnath Singh, Hegseth review progress of 10-year India-US defence pact, discuss Indo-Pacific security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the 10-year India-US defence framework, focusing on military technology, information sharing and the co-production of defence equipment.

The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions in Cebu, the Philippines, on bilateral defence cooperation, the security situation in the Indo-Pacific and evolving regional challenges.

India and the US signed the defence framework in October 2025, setting out a roadmap to strengthen their strategic partnership and expand cooperation across key defence areas.

Describing the talks as “excellent”, Singh said the two sides reviewed progress under the framework and discussed ways to deepen strategic convergence.

“Our robust partnership continues to be a cornerstone for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific,” he said in a social media post.