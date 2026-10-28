Rajnath Singh, Hegseth review progress of 10-year India-US defence pact, discuss Indo-Pacific security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the 10-year India-US defence framework, focusing on military technology, information sharing and the co-production of defence equipment.
The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions in Cebu, the Philippines, on bilateral defence cooperation, the security situation in the Indo-Pacific and evolving regional challenges.
India and the US signed the defence framework in October 2025, setting out a roadmap to strengthen their strategic partnership and expand cooperation across key defence areas.
Describing the talks as “excellent”, Singh said the two sides reviewed progress under the framework and discussed ways to deepen strategic convergence.
“Our robust partnership continues to be a cornerstone for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific,” he said in a social media post.
Hegseth said the meeting marked the first anniversary of the framework for the two countries’ Major Defence Partnership and that they explored ways to strengthen cooperation.
The ministers are in Cebu to attend a meeting involving members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and some of its dialogue partners.
India-US defence ties have continued to advance despite strains in diplomatic relations under the Trump administration. The US designated India a Major Defence Partner in 2016, facilitating greater access to advanced military equipment and technology.
The two countries have also signed key agreements to expand defence cooperation. The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), signed in 2016, allows their militaries to use each other’s bases for repairs and replenishment. The Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), signed in 2018, facilitates secure communications and access to advanced US defence technology.
In October 2020, the two sides signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), which enables the sharing of geospatial information to support military operations.
Separately, Singh met Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles to review bilateral defence cooperation, enhance military interoperability and discuss regional security challenges.
Singh said India attached great importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia in promoting a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.
(With inputs from PTI)