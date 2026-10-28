Sitharaman hits back at Rahul Gandhi over Tata remarks, accuses him of spreading ‘toxicity’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of trying to incite business leaders to spread “distrust and toxicity” over his remarks on the Tata Group, and urged him to refrain from “politicising every issue”.

Responding to Gandhi’s post on X alleging that Tata was being “criminally destroyed” and that business leaders were afraid to speak out, Sitharaman said commercial and legal matters should not be casually labelled criminal.

“Being the LoP @RahulGandhi, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable,” she wrote as a reply.

“Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust & toxicity?” she asked, accusing Gandhi of repeatedly criticising the successes of Indian industry and entrepreneurs.

Sitharaman said the Congress had, for decades, suppressed Indian entrepreneurship through the “Licence-Quota Raj” and “inflicted poverty” on crores of Indians.

In contrast, she said, the Narendra Modi government viewed Indian industry as a source of employment and economic growth.

“Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment,” she said.