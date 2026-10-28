Srinagar Diary | Chrysanthemum garden in Srinagar opens

The theme-based chrysanthemum garden in Srinagar, known as Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood with over 12 million flowers, has been thrown open for visitors. Titled ‘Enriching Autumn with New Colours’, the garden showcases an impressive display of 3.5 lakh locally produced chrysanthemums representing more than 70 varieties and featuring nearly 12 million blossoms. Spread over 100 kanals, the garden has been developed as a major autumn attraction, adding yellows, reds, pinks and purples to the landscape. Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood was introduced to create distinctive floral attractions to mark the beginning of every new season.
NC MP Ruhullah set to quit party on November 3
The disgruntled NC MP Aga Ruhullah is set to resign from the party and as a Member of Parliament on November 3, the 26th death anniversary of his father. He announced his plan to quit the party amid his growing differences with NC leadership on the Article 370 issue. Ruhullah, who is one of the most vocal advocates for restoring Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir, was the party’s star campaigner in the 2024 Assembly elections. He was reluctant to contest parliamentary elections in 2024 but was persuaded by the Abdullahs to join the fray with an assurance that he would be given free hand to articulate his stand on Article 370.
HC restores woman’s inheritance rights
The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has restored a woman’s inheritance claim after a 44-year of legal battle by reinstating a trial court decree that recognised her as the daughter of a deceased landowner and upheld her entitlement to a share in his property. Justice Shahzad Azeem set aside the District Judge Kishtwar’s judgement dated November 7, 2012, and restored Sub-Judge Kishtwar’s decree of March 9, 2004, in favour of Themu—the daughter of the late Sonu—who had filed a civil suit claiming half share in her father’s property. Theum’s father, Sonu, had died in 1963, and she had claimed a half share in 58 kanals and 11 marlas of her father’s land in Kishtwar.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com