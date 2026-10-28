Srinagar Diary | Chrysanthemum garden in Srinagar opens

HC restores woman’s inheritance rights

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has restored a woman’s inheritance claim after a 44-year of legal battle by reinstating a trial court decree that recognised her as the daughter of a deceased landowner and upheld her entitlement to a share in his property. Justice Shahzad Azeem set aside the District Judge Kishtwar’s judgement dated November 7, 2012, and restored Sub-Judge Kishtwar’s decree of March 9, 2004, in favour of Themu—the daughter of the late Sonu—who had filed a civil suit claiming half share in her father’s property. Theum’s father, Sonu, had died in 1963, and she had claimed a half share in 58 kanals and 11 marlas of her father’s land in Kishtwar.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com