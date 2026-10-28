UT admin rejects Wangchuk’s claim, says Ladakh has one liquor shop & 50 bar-restaurant outlets

SRINAGAR: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has rejected allegations by climate activist and Leh Apex Body (LAB) leader Sonam Wangchuk that liquor shops and bars were being opened across the region, claiming that only one liquor shop and 50 retail liquor outlets are operating in the cold desert, while nine hotels in Leh and one in Nubra hold liquor licences.

The UT administration was responding to Wanghcuk’s statement in a press conference in New Delhi on October 22 in which the climate activist had stated that 500 to 1,000 women are staging a protest in Ladakh against the sale of alcohol that is being forced upon Ladakh.

“Two months back, a decision was made to open liquor shops all over Ladakh. Despite people giving repeated written representation and holding protests, bars are still being forcibly opened in every street, every neighborhood, and even near schools,” Wangchuk had claimed.

In a post on X yesterday, the climate activist had stated that “protesting mothers in Ladakh continued their dharna sit-in for the 6th day today and even stopped traffic for a short while on NH1”.

“They're protesting against the whimsical policies of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh like fighting drugs with alcohol shops & bars (sic),” he said.

The Excise Department of Ladakh administration in a statement termed Wangchuk’s allegations as false, baseless and totally imaginary.