Uttarakhand sees rise in early exits by senior IAS, IPS and IFS officers

DEHRADUN: The decision of Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola to take voluntary retirement in October 2026 has brought the early exit of senior officers from All-India Services in Uttarakhand back into focus.
Badola, who has around 11 years of service remaining, said he took the decision after months of deliberation for personal reasons. He described his stint in wildlife conservation as satisfying. His decision follows several other cases involving Indian Forest Service (IFS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.
In June 2025, Dhananjay Mohan, the 1988-batch Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, took voluntary retirement two months before his scheduled retirement. His application, submitted on June 20, was reportedly approved the next day. He cited personal reasons.
In October 2024, Chief Conservator of Forests Manoj Chandran applied for voluntary retirement while serving in the Forest Department. The move coincided with reports of a possible departmental inquiry and chargesheet. B.D. Singh, another IFS officer who served for a long period as CEO of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, had also taken voluntary retirement earlier.
Several IAS and IPS officers have also left service early. Former IAS officer Umakant Panwar took voluntary retirement years before superannuation, followed later by his wife, former IAS officer Manisha Panwar, who cited health reasons. Former IAS officer Rakesh Kumar also quit early and later became chairman of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.
The names of IAS officer Bhupendra Kaur Aulakh and IPS officer V. Vinay Kumar have also figured in discussions about early exits. IAS officer B.V.R.C. Purushottam applied for voluntary retirement citing family reasons, with more than a decade of service remaining. He had explored deputation to his home state but faced procedural hurdles.
IPS officers Asim Srivastava and Rachita Juyal applied for voluntary retirement in connection with better private-sector opportunities. In October 2025, 2014-batch IPS officer Lokeshwar Singh resigned as SSP of Pauri after being selected for a UN-affiliated international organisation. He had served in Haridwar, Dehradun, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh.
Officials said private-sector pay, health concerns, family needs, a desire to return home and individual priorities could influence such decisions. Administrative pressure and the work environment could also be factors.
“The reasons vary. Some see bigger opportunities outside, some cite personal grounds. There is no single pattern,” a senior official said.
The repeated exits have raised concerns over the loss of experienced officers, particularly in critical sectors such as forests, wildlife and policing. In the Forest Department, the departures of the Head of Forest Force and two chief conservators within three years have left gaps in senior leadership.
Badola’s case has drawn particular attention because of his role in tiger conservation. He has headed both Rajaji and Corbett tiger reserves and was promoted to Chief Conservator last year. Speculation that he may join a private institution has circulated, but remains unconfirmed.