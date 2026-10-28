Uttarakhand sees rise in early exits by senior IAS, IPS and IFS officers

DEHRADUN: The decision of Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola to take voluntary retirement in October 2026 has brought the early exit of senior officers from All-India Services in Uttarakhand back into focus.

Badola, who has around 11 years of service remaining, said he took the decision after months of deliberation for personal reasons. He described his stint in wildlife conservation as satisfying. His decision follows several other cases involving Indian Forest Service (IFS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

In June 2025, Dhananjay Mohan, the 1988-batch Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, took voluntary retirement two months before his scheduled retirement. His application, submitted on June 20, was reportedly approved the next day. He cited personal reasons.

In October 2024, Chief Conservator of Forests Manoj Chandran applied for voluntary retirement while serving in the Forest Department. The move coincided with reports of a possible departmental inquiry and chargesheet. B.D. Singh, another IFS officer who served for a long period as CEO of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, had also taken voluntary retirement earlier.

Several IAS and IPS officers have also left service early. Former IAS officer Umakant Panwar took voluntary retirement years before superannuation, followed later by his wife, former IAS officer Manisha Panwar, who cited health reasons. Former IAS officer Rakesh Kumar also quit early and later became chairman of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.