Anti-dam protesters take out rally in Arunachal's Itanagar

GUWAHATI: A massive rally was held in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, Itanagar, on Thursday in solidarity with residents of the Siang region opposing the controversial Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The protestors demanded the protection of their rights, land, rivers and indigenous identity. They stressed that the government must not take any decision on the land and the rivers of the state without consulting local communities.

Addressing people, the leader of an anti-SUMP group clarified that they were not against dams but mega dams which threatened the existence of people.

“We, the victims of the proposed mega dam (SUMP), are fighting for the protection of our land, fundamental rights, culture and existence. We are peace-loving Indians but the government is treating us like second class citizens,” he said.

Parts of East Siang district, particularly district headquarters Pasighat, witnessed violent protests against SUMP last week, with mobs setting fire to an office of NHPC and vehicles parked on the premises of a police station, and vandalised the houses of three politicians, including two MLAs. Clashes with security personnel were also reported in which some people were injured.

The central government envisaged SUMP, which will generate an estimated 11,000 MW of power, as a counter to a 60,000 MW Chinese hydropower project.

However, sections of activists and villagers stand opposed to SUMP due to fears of displacement, loss of livelihoods and environmental and seismic risks. They view the “forceful” pre-feasibility report or survey of SUMP as a blatant violation of their fundamental rights.

The Arunachal government is facing anti-dam protests also in Upper Subansiri district, where violence was reported during a 12-hour bandh on Monday against the proposed 1,605 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project, locally known as Menga Dam.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Christian Forum expressed deep concern over the prevailing tensions surrounding SUMP and appealed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu to take timely and constructive initiatives to maintain peace and promote dialogue among parties concerned.

“We appeal to the government to initiate a process of meaningful and constructive dialogue with the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum along with other concerned stakeholders to address apprehensions, reduce misunderstandings and prevent further escalation of tensions,” the forum said in a statement addressed to Khandu.