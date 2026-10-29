Arunachal CM calls India-China border face-offs ‘transgression, not intrusion’

TAWANG: Amid reports of face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said such incidents were “transgression, not intrusion” and that the situation was normal.

“China doesn’t consider the McMahon Line....Arunachal Pradesh shares a very long border with Tibet and China, stretching 1,200 km. Our soldiers go taht side, their patrolling parties sometimes cross over to our side. It is transgression, not intrusion. Transgression has taken place, no doubt. It keeps happening. This is not a new thing,” he said, adding that the border in the area is not "defined".

Khandu was interacting with the media ahead of the inauguration of the 14th edition of the International Tourism Mart in Tawang.

“Our armed forces are guarding the border very well. At present, it is not a matter of concern,” the chief minister said.