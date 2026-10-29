BJP hits back at congress over ballot paper demand, cites MLC poll results

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday criticised the Congress for demanding a return to ballot paper voting, claiming that the party’s performance in Legislative Council (MLC) elections across several states exposed its lack of public support.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress had failed to make an impact in the MLC elections despite voting being conducted through ballot papers and ballot boxes.

“In the elections held for Legislative Councils across various states of India, the Congress Party has so far remained at zero. They may not like it, but they are sitting at zero. Their account still remains at zero. The most important aspect of these elections is that they were conducted through ballot papers and ballot boxes,” Trivedi said.

He argued that the results demonstrated the Congress’s inability to secure the support of voters, irrespective of the voting system used.