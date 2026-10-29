Change through elections: Ex-VP Venkaiah Naidu hits out at regime change calls

NEW DELHI: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday criticised calls for regime change, saying such utterances ran counter to the spirit of the ‘Idea of India’ and the constitutional framework, which gives citizens democratic means to bring about political change.

Delivering the keynote address at an event here on ‘Duties of a Citizen for a Vikshit Bharat’, organised by ‘Bharat ki Soch’, Naidu said citizens must exercise patience, remain engaged in public life and use elections as the constitutional means to change governments.

“The Indian system allows citizens an opportunity to bring change through elections. They should observe public life carefully, meet people, discuss issues, educate others and participate constructively in the democratic process,” he said.

Naidu emphasised that patience should not be mistaken for inaction, but should instead translate into sustained efforts and a willingness to wait for constitutional opportunities to effect change.

Taking an apparent swipe at opposition leaders, he said merely carrying a copy of the Constitution was not enough and that its principles must be reflected in conduct and public life. Citizens, particularly young people, should understand the functioning of institutions and contribute constructively to democratic processes, he said.

He also underlined the importance of parliamentary debate, saying elected representatives must allow democratic institutions to function effectively. “The government should be able to propose, the opposition should be able to oppose and the House should be able to dispose (decide),” he said.

Without naming Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Naidu also took exception to the description of India as a “dead economy”, saying the remark had saddened him.

He said that although he might earlier have responded immediately to such political statements, he had refrained from engaging in day-to-day political disputes after becoming Vice-President. Instead, he continued to travel across the country, interact with students and young people, share his experiences and discuss broader public issues.

Naidu said it was a pleasant surprise that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had declared India the fastest-growing major economy in the world the following day, describing the assessment as a response to those who had questioned the country’s economic performance.