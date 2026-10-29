CISF seizes truck carrying up to 35 tonnes of coal in Jharkhand

RANCHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized a Hyva truck carrying around 32–35 tonnes of coal near Chamatu More in the Magadh area of Central Coalfields Limited’s (CCL) Magadh–Amrapali coalfields last night as part of its crackdown on coal theft and pilferage.

Since its deployment in the area about a month ago, the CISF has seized multiple vehicles and recovered an estimated 700–800 tonnes of coal through intelligence-based raids, surveillance and ambushes.

The deployment aims to curb coal theft and illegal diversion, protect CCL assets and support the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Zero Coal Leakage Policy. The latest operation was led by Assistant Commandant Subhash Kumar and Inspector S N Vyas, along with other personnel, under the guidance of DIG Suman Singh and Commandant Amit Kumar.

CISF officials said the Magadh–Amrapali coalfields posed operational challenges because of the Naxal-affected security environment. They said intelligence-led operations were continuing to strengthen measures against coal theft.

“CISF has reiterated its commitment to continuing such operations in coordination with the concerned authorities and CCL management to curb coal pilferage and ensure effective implementation of the Zero Coal Leakage Policy in the coalfields,” Assistant Commandant Subhash Kumar.

On October 5, a joint team of CISF and CCL personnel conducted an operation against coal theft at Ojhatand in the Magadh project area. The team seized five Hyva trucks and recovered around 250 tonnes of coal illegally dumped in a forest area.

On October 1, the CISF recovered 207.17 tonnes of Grade-4 coal during a special operation in the Vedkaro mine area near Charkapaniya village in CCL’s B&K area. Four motorcycles allegedly used in the illegal activity were also seized.