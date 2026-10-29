DPDP Act does not curtail freedom of press, but open to amend law: Govt

NEW DELHI: Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act does not infringe investigative journalism, asserting that the Constitution guarantees press freedom. He invited editors and media professionals to engage with the government to address concerns.

The minister’s pushback came a day after the Digital News Publishers Association, which represents 21 mainstream media outlets, challenged the Act in the Supreme Court.

The publishers argued that the absence of exemption for journalistic activities could impede investigative reporting and threaten press freedom.

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre’s response and scheduled the next hearing for November 17.

According to the publishers, the provisions governing notice, consent and the deletion of personal data could make it difficult for journalists to report on public-interest matters, particularly investigations into wrongdoings. They also raised concerns about the confidentiality of journalistic sources.

Vaishnaw said the Constitution guarantees journalistic freedom and that the government had no intention of restricting it. “The privacy law absolutely maintains, fully maintains the journalistic freedom the Constitution guarantees.

I am inviting all editors, media persons to come and have a clear, open dialogue with us. We will be very happy to explain, and if there is any doubt, we are happy to take on record any suggestion and act if there is a need to,” said Vaishnaw, who also holds the Information and Broadcasting portfolio.

Sources indicated that the Centre is open to amending the law to explicitly safeguard journalistic activities. Vaishnaw noted that the DPDP Act was enacted following a Supreme Court judgment that recognised the right to privacy as a fundamental right.