Fresh Bay of Bengal system raises cyclone watch as Arnab weakens inland

While the remnants of the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab continued to move deeper inland on Thursday, the attention is now shifting to a fresh weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal. According to the Indian Meteeological department, the system has intensified into a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining regions, raising the prospect of further atmospheric activity over the coming days. Moving west-northwestwards, it could strengthen further if favourable environmental conditions persist.

Although Arnab has significantly diminished in intensity, its remnants may continue to bring rainfall and thunderstorms to affected areas, with localised flooding and waterlogging remaining possible wherever heavy downpours occur, the department said on Thursday.

However, the emergence of the new system has added another layer of uncertainty to the regional weather outlook, even as Arnab's influence gradually declines. Its future movement and intensity will be closely watched to determine whether it develops into a depression or intensifies further. While it is too early to conclude that another cyclone will form, the possibility of further development warrants close monitoring.

The evolving system could bring unsettled weather, increased rainfall and rough sea conditions over parts of the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas. Coastal communities, fishermen and marine operators should remain alert to official weather advisories as meteorologists assess the system's progress.

With Arnab losing steam over land and a new low-pressure area gaining strength over the Bay of Bengal, the weather situation remains dynamic. The immediate focus is on tracking the second system, whose development over the next few days will determine whether the region faces another significant spell of adverse weather.