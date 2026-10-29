Haryana Congress promises massive turnout at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan rally on November 1

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said lakhs of people from Haryana would travel to Ramlila Maidan to raise their voices against alleged electoral irregularities and the BJP government. He described the state government as corrupt and alleged that it had come to power through dishonest means.

Hooda questioned discrepancies in Haryana’s voting percentages after the Election Commission had announced the figures, asking why the changes had not been explained. He also said the demand for a return to ballot-paper voting was growing and accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions.

Congress leaders alleged that the BJP had secured power in Haryana through ‘vote theft’ and reiterated their demand for ballot-paper voting, citing what they described as unexplained changes in voting percentages after the official figures were announced.

Sanjay Dutt said Haryana had been the primary victim of alleged ‘vote theft’ and accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission to undermine the people’s mandate. He questioned the BJP’s claims of defending democracy while opposing a return to ballot-paper voting.

Dutt also alleged that electronic voting machines (EVMs) had helped the BJP manipulate elections, a charge the party has repeatedly denied. He said Haryana was expected to lead in turnout at the November 1 rally.

Rao Narendra Singh said the state would once again send a large contingent to Delhi. He alleged that lakhs of voters had been arbitrarily removed from electoral rolls and said the rally would highlight the potential impact of such deletions on farmers, the poor, students and other sections of society.