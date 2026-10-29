Impose model code of conduct early: Former BJP chief Sunil Jakhar tells Punjab Governor

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has asked the state governor Gulab Chand Kataria to recommend that the Election Commission of India impose an early Model Code of Conduct in the state at the earliest, saying the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has itself conceded that law and order has deteriorated.
In a letter dated October 29 to the Governor Kataria, Jakhar cited the Fazilka district administration’s refusal to permit an anti-drug marathon in Abohar, arguing that the government’s own assessment of security conditions citing an unsuitable atmosphere and the poor law-and-order situation thus contradicting its claims of maintaining peace in the state.
"The law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated to an extremely alarming level. No one is safe. Although I am opposed to this government and its policies, I agree with this admission of the bitter truth by the government for the first time," Jakhar wrote.
The marathon has been held in Abohar for years and draws thousands of young people. Jakhar attached a copy of the administration's letter to his representation. He said the decision was particularly disturbing because the marathon, organised annually to raise awareness against drugs, had attracted thousands of young participants in previous years.
The BJP leader also accused the state government of shielding criminal elements and misusing administrative machinery. The allegations have not been independently established.
He alleged that drug trafficking, gang-related violence and political interference in policing had created an atmosphere of fear that could undermine the conduct of free and fair elections. He said no one is safe in the state and that voices raised against drugs are being silenced with bullets.
In his letter, Jakhar further alleged that Punjab’s administrative machinery was being used for political purposes and that criminal networks were operating with impunity.
He urged the Governor to recommend that the Election Commission bring Punjab under the Model Code of Conduct at the earliest to ensure impartial administration and peaceful elections. "I therefore request you to recommend to the Election Commission that the Model Code of Conduct be implemented in Punjab at the earliest," Jakhar wrote.
Such an atmosphere, he stated would make free, fair and peaceful elections impossible in a border state. By the time the Assembly elections were due, he claimed, the government would have created such fear that citizens would be unable to vote without intimidation.
Allowing the government more time would amount to permitting further violation of people's fundamental and human rights, he added.
Jakhar listed Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Khemkaran, Gurdaspur, Hargobindpur, Mansa, Abohar, Sangrur and Ludhiana among the places where, he claimed, people are being killed openly. Jakhar also alleged that police are forcibly taking away the bodies of children who had died of drugs from their families, and that those protesting against drugs faced police repression or were driven to suicide.
He blamed the situation on what he called a deliberate policy of the Aam Aadmi Party government and cited a statement by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia that the party would use every means to win election.
Jakhar claimed the government had appointed pliant officers while gangsters were being inducted into the party or given protection. He alleged that the Chief Minister's Office had become a hub of corruption.
He also alleged that drug and arms trafficking were being run from prisons, and that smugglers and murderers were being released on parole and helped to flee abroad. He claimed that transactions worth crores were being used to suppress cases of sexual assault against women, with the accused being helped to leave the country.
Jakhar alleged that the chief minister's family had been named in one such case involving Rs 5 crore and that the government had not got it investigated despite the high court orders.
He also said the party would soon approach the Election Commission of India to demand early enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. He alleged that if the AAP government remained in power any longer, it would worsen the situation to such an extent that holding peaceful and impartial elections in an atmosphere free from fear would become impossible.
Speaking to media Jakhar said the party was also exploring legal options to seek the externment of Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal from Punjab on the basis of Sisodia’s inflammatory statements that, he alleged, were disturbing the state’s atmosphere. This would prevent them from visiting Punjab and spreading further poison, he said.
He alleged that AAP was pushing Punjab into the flames of unrest as part of a deliberate conspiracy.
He said public confidence in the system was declining because officers appointed to maintain law and order were allegedly functioning as collection agents for the government.
He also alleged that drug and arms networks were operating from prisons, while smugglers and murderers were being released on parole and helped to flee abroad.