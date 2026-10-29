Impose model code of conduct early: Former BJP chief Sunil Jakhar tells Punjab Governor

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has asked the state governor Gulab Chand Kataria to recommend that the Election Commission of India impose an early Model Code of Conduct in the state at the earliest, saying the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has itself conceded that law and order has deteriorated.

In a letter dated October 29 to the Governor Kataria, Jakhar cited the Fazilka district administration’s refusal to permit an anti-drug marathon in Abohar, arguing that the government’s own assessment of security conditions citing an unsuitable atmosphere and the poor law-and-order situation thus contradicting its claims of maintaining peace in the state.

"The law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated to an extremely alarming level. No one is safe. Although I am opposed to this government and its policies, I agree with this admission of the bitter truth by the government for the first time," Jakhar wrote.

The marathon has been held in Abohar for years and draws thousands of young people. Jakhar attached a copy of the administration's letter to his representation. He said the decision was particularly disturbing because the marathon, organised annually to raise awareness against drugs, had attracted thousands of young participants in previous years.

The BJP leader also accused the state government of shielding criminal elements and misusing administrative machinery. The allegations have not been independently established.