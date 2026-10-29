India backs UN resolution calling for end to US embargo on Cuba

India has voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the US economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba, urging the lifting of restrictions to help the Caribbean nation achieve its development goals.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution on Wednesday, with 130 countries voting in favour, 17 against and 25 abstaining.

Delivering India's statement, Soumya Nair, counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, said the Assembly had repeatedly called for an end to the embargo and opposed laws with extraterritorial effects that undermine the sovereignty of other states and hinder their development.

India urged all countries to refrain from implementing such measures and to repeal or invalidate them in accordance with the UN Charter and international law, Nair said.

Reaffirming India's commitment to multilateralism, she said global challenges were best addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.

“India hopes that the embargo will be lifted at the earliest to help create an environment that would enable the people of Cuba to participate more fully in international cooperation and pursue their legitimate development aspirations,” she said.

Citing a report by the UN Secretary-General, Nair highlighted the impact of the restrictions on Cuba's economy and essential services. The country's health system faces shortages of more than 60 per cent of essential medicines, while food production has fallen by over 50 per cent in the past five years, she said.

Restrictions on fuel exports have further worsened Cuba's energy crisis, disrupting essential services, including healthcare, education, water supply, food distribution and transportation, Nair added.

(With inputs from PTI)