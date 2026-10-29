India ready to share counter-terror expertise with ASEAN partners: Rajnath Singh

India is ready to share its “battle-tested” counter-terrorism expertise with ASEAN member states and their dialogue partners, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, citing Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of New Delhi’s firm stance against state-sponsored terrorism.

Addressing the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, the Philippines, Singh said joint military exercises, capacity-building programmes and intelligence sharing could strengthen collective efforts to combat terrorism.

“India is fully prepared to share its practical and battle-tested counter-terrorism expertise with ADMM-Plus partners,” he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, launched last year, Singh said the destruction of terrorist infrastructure demonstrated India’s approach to state-sponsored terrorism. He added that the country’s counter-terrorism capabilities had been shaped by decades of confronting cross-border security threats.

Singh also outlined India’s vision for a secure and resilient Indo-Pacific, stressing that peace and stability in the region required collective efforts.