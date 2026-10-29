IRCTC scam case: Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on Lalu Yadav's plea challenging money laundering charges

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Enforcement Directorate’s response to a petition filed by former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav challenging a trial court order on framing of money laundering charges against him in the alleged IRCTC hotel scam case.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the probe agency on Yadav's petition assailing the trial court's September 10 order and listed the matter for hearing on December 3.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case arises from the CBI’s FIR, which has alleged that Yadav entered into a criminal conspiracy with the owner of Sujata Hotels, Sarla Gupta, wife of his close associate Prem Chand Gupta, a Rashtriya Janata Dal MP in the Rajya Sabha, and IRCTC officials for "undue pecuniary advantage to himself and others" between 2004 and 2014.

In his petition, Yadav said the trial court passed the order on framing of money laundering charges merely because charges had been framed against him in the scheduled offence, despite it being a matter of record that the RJD leader was "never involved in any process or activity connected with the alleged proceeds of crime".