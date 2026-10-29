IRCTC scam: Delhi HC seeks ED’s response on Lalu’s plea challenging charges framing order

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response on a petition by former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav challenging a trial court order framing charges against him in a money laundering case related to the alleged IRCTC hotel scam.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the ED, directing it file its response by December 3.

The judge was hearing Yadav’s petition challenging trial court's September 10 order, claiming that the court ordered to frame money laundering charges "merely because charges had been framed against me (Yadav) in the scheduled offence, despite it being a matter of record that I was never involved in any process or activity connected with the alleged proceeds of crime."

The ED case arises from the CBI's FIR, which has alleged that Yadav entered into a criminal conspiracy with the owner of Sujata Hotels, Sarla Gupta, wife of his close associate Prem Chand Gupta, a Rashtriya Janata Dal MP in the Rajya Sabha, and IRCTC officials for "undue pecuniary advantage to himself and others" between 2004 and 2014.