Jal Shakti Ministry convenes Ganga flood control board meeting to overhaul basin flood management

NEW DELHI: Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has convened a meeting of the Ganga Flood Control Board to discuss several important topics related to flood management in the Ganga basin. The key areas of focus included the development of risk-based river basin master plans, evaluating the adequacy of waterways and ventways under bridges, and restructuring the Ganga Flood Control Commission (GFCC) to enhance flood management efforts.

During its 19th meeting, held at Bharat Mandapam on October 27 and chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, the board emphasized the need to improve the quality of detailed project reports (DPRs), ensure timely implementation of flood mitigation projects, and incorporate modern technologies in flood management strategies.

Minister Patil launched the Punah Bharan mobile app, developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) in collaboration with the National Water Mission. This app aids in the scientific identification of suitable locations for artificial groundwater recharge initiatives.

The revised mandate and restructuring of the GFCC will focus on strengthening flood management planning at the basin level, assessing various flood management schemes, studying river morphology and sedimentation, and developing a Flood Management Information System (FMIS). These new institutional arrangements aim to enhance coordination, technical evaluation, and timely decision-making.

The meeting underscored the need for improved cooperation among central ministries, state governments, and other stakeholders, particularly in addressing issues related to river morphology, drainage congestion, infrastructure development, and flood resilience.