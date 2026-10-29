Jharkhand's Palamu family seeks administration's help to bring back son jailed in UAE

RANCHI: A 23-year-old man from Jharkhand’s Palamu has been lodged in a jail in the UAE for the past three months allegedly after leaving his job without informing his employer and paying an agent to facilitate his return to India.

His father, Lalan Paswan has submitted an application at Hussainabad police station on Monday, seeking the administration’s intervention to bring his son, Shashi Kumar Paswan, back to India.

According to the application, Shashi had gone to Dubai to work for a company on a contractual basis. His younger sister’s wedding was scheduled for July 22, 2026 in Hussainabad.

"Wishing to return home for the wedding, Shashi reportedly contacted an agent who allegedly took money from him on the promise of arranging his return to India. However, following subsequent administrative action, Shashi and the agent were both jailed in Dubai, his father alleged," said father Lalan Paswan.

According Lalan Paswan, his son informed himself over phone from the jail that he has been put behind the bars. "He told us that since he has surrendered before the authorities himself, he will be out within 10-15 days, and hence, they were not much bothered about him. But he was not released even after three months, then we got worried about him and decided to lodge a formal complaint with police," said Lalan Paswan.

They also went to Ranchi and tried to meet the Chief Minister seeking the release of his son, but could not meet him, he added. "The news of their son’s imprisonment abroad has left the family deeply distressed. With the sister’s wedding overshadowed by uncertainty over his release," said Lalan Paswan, He urged the government to intervene and help bring his son home.